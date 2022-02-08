MUST WATCH VIDEO: Non-Jew Prays At R’ Shayele’s Kever And His Wife Was Healed

A non-Jew who works for the Reb Shayale Hachnasas Orchim guest house in Krestiner, Hungary posted a video about the yeshuah he experienced after he davened by Reb Shayele’s kever.

In the video obtained by B’Chadrei Chareidim, Christian, who is a non-Jew, relates in perfect Yiddish: “My wife was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and the doctors said she needed surgery.”

“I went to work by HaRav Friedlander in the Hachnasas Orchim and I told him I won’t be coming to work the next day because I had to go with my wife to the hospital.”

“He asked me what happened and I told him that my wife has cancer and needs surgery. He told me to go to the kever and pray. I told him: ‘But I’m not Jewish,’ but he told me that it doesn’t matter, Reb Shayele helps everyone.”

“I went to the kever. I wrote a kvittel, I lit candles and I prayed and I asked for a full recovery for my wife.”

“The next day, my wife went back to the hospital to be tested prior to the surgery. The doctor said: ‘I can’t understand what I’m seeing here. The tumor is shrinking.’ He delayed the surgery and we went home. We went back a while later and the cancer had disappeared.”

Christian added: “Six months ago, we had a baby and I named him Natan as thanks to Hashem Who gave me a child. Baruch Hashem, he’s healthy, everyone’s healthy in the zechus of Reb Shayele ben Reb Moshe.”

