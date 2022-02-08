Court Delays Netanyahu Trial To Examine Spying Allegations

The Jerusalem District Court on Monday canceled a court hearing in the trial of former opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu scheduled for Tuesday in order to weigh the ramifications of the allegations against police for illegally spying on individuals involved in the cases, including key witnesses.

The court gave the prosecution until Tuesday at 2 p.m. to respond to questions regarding the allegations.

Judges are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to hold a discussion on how to move forward with the trial.

Also on Monday, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev announced that he is establishing a state commission of inquiry into the spying allegations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)