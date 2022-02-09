TRAGEDY: Chassan Niftar 3 Weeks Before His Wedding To Daughter Of Badchan Yoily Lebowitz

Yidden around the globe are reeling after hearing the tragic news of the untimely death of HaChassan Yaakov Yitchak Grossinger, z’l, at the young age of 23, overnight Tuesday.

The niftar was hospitalized several days ago after suffering from pneumonia.

Yaakov Yitzhak, z’l, was engaged to be married to the daughter of the famed badchan Yoely Lebowitz, the son of the Nickelsburg Rebbe from Monsey. Tragically, this is the second searing tragedy for the family, as the Rebbe’s son, Reb Baruch Yehudah Leibowitz, z’l, passed away in Israel only two weeks ago.

The Niftar is the son of Mr. Hershy and Mrs. Breindy Grossinger of Boro Park.

He was currently learning in the Geldztzaler Chabura in the Mir Yerushalayim.

The Levaya was held on Wednesday afternoon in Yerushalayim.

Below is a video of the niftar with Lebowitz and the Nickelsburg Rebbe:

The niftar’s friends say that he was always full of simchas hachaim and was deeply connected to Reb Shayele of Kerestir in Hungary, and he regularly traveled to the kever to daven, as can be seen in the photo below:

Yehi Zichro Baruch

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)