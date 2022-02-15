Israeli Defense Official: “Biden’s Weakness Spurred Putin’s Aggression”

US President Joe Biden’s weakness toward Iran, in Afghanistan, and other international challenges is what spurred the Russian aggression toward Ukraine, a former senior Israeli defense official told Yisrael Hayom on Tuesday.

“The naïve approach of the current administration, which believes in diplomacy and not in the use of force, is inviting aggression from totalitarian regimes such as China and Russia,” the official said.

“There’s a direct link between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s brazenness in threatening Ukraine, and the Chinese aggression toward Taiwan. These are things we didn’t see a year ago, and it’s not a coincidence. What has changed has been the American policy.”

“This is a test for the US and the West,” the official continued. “Ukraine is a test case that the whole world is watching.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)