Israeli Officials Blast Biden Administration: “Turned Diplomacy Into Religion”

Senior Israeli officials on Sunday slammed the Biden administration for its intention to sign a nuclear deal with Iran, Channel 13 News reported.

“The Biden administration has turned diplomacy into a religion, and the agreement the US will sign with Tehran is meaningless,” the officials were quoted as saying.

The officials were referring to the fact that the new agreement ignores the fact that Iran has made rapid advancements in uranium enrichment since 2015 and addresses issues that are no longer relevant. Additionally, the draft of the new agreement does not obligate Iran to destroy its advanced centrifuges, allowing it to “store them” instead.

Perhaps worse of all is that the first phase of the agreement allows the Iranians to continue perpetrating terror worldwide by almost immediately granting it access to about $7 billion of funds now frozen in South Korean banks due to sanctions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)