Lieberman Is “Totally Fine” With Over 1,000 COVID Deaths In 1 Month

The callous attitude of Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman toward those who suffered losses due to COVID was displayed again on Monday in an interview.

Speaking to a Makor Rishon reporter, Lieberman boasted about the COVID policies the Bennett government instituted after it came into power, saying that he announced that “we will learn to live with COVID,” a policy that was criticized by many as placing economic factors on a higher plane than human lives.

When the interviewer asked him about the over 1,000 Israelis that died of COVID in the past month, Lieberman responded: “I’m totally fine with it. Our lives are about risk-management and you have to make not-simple decisions.”

The apathetic attitude toward the loss of human lives cannot only be attributed to Lieberman. The Bennett government of Prime Minister adopted the policy of “living with COVID” from the time it came into power in June, shortly before the Delta wave began in Israel.

In August, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was widely condemned after saying: “We have to know how to accept seriously ill patients as well as deaths. It’s a pandemic and people die during pandemics.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)