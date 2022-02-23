Iran Fumes Over Rav’s Visit: “A Torah Teacher Or Mossad Agent?”

An article was published on Tuesday in an Iranian newspaper questioning the reason for the visit of the “Rav of Saudi Arabia,” Rav Herzog, to the Islamic Republic.

Entitled: “Trip to Tehran of a Torah Teacher Or A Mossad Agent?” the journalist claimed that Rav Herzog’s frequent trips to Saudi Arabia and the fact that no measures were taken against him in Israel despite his trip to Iran, which is prohibited under “Zionist regime laws,” prove that his trip was for political-security reasons.

The official Tasnim news agency also published an article on the matter and interviewed representatives of the Jewish community in Tehran. Dr. Homayoun Samahih, the Jewish representative in the Iranian Parliament, was quoted as saying: “The Rav wasn’t invited by the Jewish community in Iran, he has no connection to it, and there are no ties between him and the heads of the community, who do not maintain ties with Zionists.”

“This man entered Iran and visited several religious sites but I wasn’t aware of his arrival and who invited him to Iran. ”

Samahih added that “as a representative in the Islamic Consultative Assembly, I’m against this trip because no Zionist is allowed to communicate with the Jewish community under any circumstances, and this matter is rebuffed by the Jewish community in Iran.”

“I don’t know how the state authorities issued a visa to this person. Foreign Ministry officials and other security and supervisory officials should question the reason for his entry and how he entered. Because we’re citizens of the Islamic Republic, we must obey Iranian laws and we’re completely subordinate to the Supreme Leader. There’s a ban on contact with Zionists so in our opinion this visit is unusual.”

“I don’t have information on the purpose of his visit to Iran but he’s one of the religious people sent to Saudi Arabia by the Zionists to establish friendly relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he concluded.

The director of the Dr. Sapir Jewish Hospital in Tehran was also interviewed about Rav Herzog’s visit. “Rav Herzog took a photo outside the hospital you head. Did he meet with you?”

בית הרפואה היהודי תהראן Dr. Sapir Jewish Hospital and Charity Center on Mostafa Khomeini Street Tehran #Iran pic.twitter.com/uQIaECUTUa — Rabbi Jacob Herzog الحاخام يعقوب يسرائيل هرتسوغ (@RabbiHerzog) February 17, 2022

He responded: “I and the Iranian community have no need to meet him. Fortunately, we have enough Jewish religious leaders in our country who were educated on the basis of Iranian values.”

“Rav Herzog is apparently an ordinary tourist who arrived in Iran and I don’t think he has a regular or clear connection to the Jewish community in Iran.”

The director added that there are no photos of Jewish community members meeting with him. “To the best of my knowledge, the chairman and representative of the Jewish community and the chairman of the Iranian Jewish Religious Council have no acquaintanceship or closeness with Herzog.”

