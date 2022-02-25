Bennett To Am Echad Delegation: Convince The Chareidim To Join The Gov’t”

A delegation of about 50 representatives from Am Echad of Agudath Israel of America is visiting Israel and met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the delegation members explained “the dangers inherent in the conversion law and the Kosel compromise,” an Am Echad statement said.

The representatives said that changes to vital issues in Judaism must be implemented with the consensus of all Jewish denominations and not via coercion as the government is doing.

It is unknown how Bennett and Shaked responded to their requests on those specific issues, but Bennett had a request of his own, asking the delegation members to influence the Chareidi MKs to join the government.

“I serve everyone including the Chareidim,” he said. He also claimed that “the Chareidi representatives are the ones that are boycotting me. I want the Chareidim in the coalition. Convince them to join the government.”

This is not the first time that Bennett has said that he wants the Chareidim to join the government, and considering that his coalition has been hit by one crisis after another in recent days, he is apparently even more desperate for the Chareidim to join him.

The Am Echad delegation also met with President Issac Herzog, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin, and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

A delegation of Conservative and Reform leaders is also traveling to Israel next week and is scheduled to meet with Bennett and senior government officials in order to convince them to implement the Kosel Reform plan and giyur reform.

