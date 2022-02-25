Yamina MK: Bring Reb Nachman Of Breslov To Israel

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Yamina MK Yomtov Kalfon called for the Israeli government to reinter Reb Nachman Breslov in Israel.

“It is time to bring Reb Nachman of Uman to Israel,” Kalfon stated. “There’s already a plot prepared in Jerusalem.”

Russia shelled the city of Uman on Thursday due to the weapon depots in the city, and four locals were killed. The Ukrainian authorities subsequently ordered the evacuation of all residents of the city. Most of the Jews in Uman have crossed the border into Moldova.

The Jews in Uman had prepared to evacuate by hiring buses and drivers but those plans went awry when all the drivers disappeared as soon as the bombing began.

Hatzalah Ukraine CEO Shlomo Rosilio told The Jewish Press on Wednesday morning that he is trying to purchase a bus to evacuate the Jews from the city.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)