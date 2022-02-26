Uman Refugee: “The Whole City Was Burning, It Looked Like Lebanon”

Most of the Jews of the Ukrainian city of Uman, which was targeted by Russian shelling due to the presence of weapons depots in the area, were evacuated by Hatzalah Ukraine to Moldova on Thursday and Friday.

The Jews were taken to the Jewish community center in Kishinev (also known as Chișinău), the capital of Moldova.

One resident of Uman told B’Chadrei Chareidim about the moments of terror he experienced fleeing to Moldova

“We woke up at six a.m. to deafening explosions. We looked out the window and saw the whole city burning. It reminded us of videos of Lebanon. Everything was burning.”

“We saw lines of hundreds of cars at the gas stations and the ATM machines. There were gas stations that ran out of gas. We quickly traveled from Uman to Moldova – a trip of 180 kilometers – we heard explosions the whole way there.”

“Baruch Hashem, we succeeded in leaving Ukraine and reached the Beis Chabad in Moldova. Fortunately, HaRav Yosef Yitzchak Abelsky [the Chief Rabbi of Kishinev] prepared beforehand to absorb us and the others, and the Chabad shlichim are assisting us. It can’t be taken for granted and it’s simply heartwarming.”

