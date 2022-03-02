Rav Of Moldova: “Parts Of Kyiv & Odessa Look Like After The Holocaust”

The Chief Rabbi of Moldova, HaRav Pinchas Saltzman, is overseeing the absorption of thousands of Jewish refugees.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, HaRav Saltzman said that he prepared a plan to absorb refugees in great detail despite the fact that at the time many people were doubtful it would be needed. He received approval from the government for the plan and among other things, rented buses and entire hotels and bought large quantities of food. Rav Saltzman said that the mayor of Kishinev (Chișinău) said he’ll help with the plan but the government, including intelligence officials, doesn’t believe that the preparations are necessary.

On Wednesday, two police officers knocked on HaRav Saltzman’s door and instructed him to join them. They took him to the headquarters of the Moldovan army, where he was informed that the operation was underway. Since then, he and members of the Jewish kehilla have been working in cooperation with the Moldovan government.

HaRav Saltzman said that a number of Jews that arrived at the border crossing without documents were allowed in after he confirmed their Jewish identities. However, he emphasized that he doesn’t discriminate between those seeking help. Anyone who knocks on the doors of the kehilla and asks for food receives it.

“There’s a lot of disinformation,” he said. “Parts of Odessa look like after the Holocaust as well as part of Kyiv and intercity highways.”

HaRav Saltzman added that local Jews are doing everything they can to assist the refugees, even those that have very little connection to Judaism.

“Government officials tell me that the Orthodox Rabbinical organization and Hatzalah are the only organizations that are functioning.”

