Zelenskyy: “Jews Around The World Must Protest Against Russia”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged Jews around the world to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in which significant Jewish sites have been hit.

In a video address, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, said: “I appeal now to all the Jews of the world — don’t you see what is happening? Therefore, it is very important that millions of Jews around the world do not remain silent now.”

The Ukrainian leader made the appeal a day after a Russian missile strike damaged the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial on the outskirts of Kyiv, where Nazi occupiers killed more than 33,000 Jews over two days in 1941.

Zelenskky claimed that under Soviet rule, Russian authorities built a TV tower and sports complex at the site of Babi Yair -” a place of prayer and remembrance… to erase the true history of Babi Yar…it’s beyond humanity.”

“This strike proves that for many people in Russia our Kyiv is absolutely foreign,” he said. “They don’t know a thing about Kyiv, about our history. But they all have orders to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all.”

“We all died again by Babi Yar. Although the world has promised again and again that it will never happen again. Don’t you see what is happening? That’s why it is very important now that you, millions of Jews around the world, do not stay silent. Because Nazism is born in silence. Scream about murdering of civilians, scream about murdering of Ukrainians.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)