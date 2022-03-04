KILLER: Putin Says Violence Will “Get Worse,” Russia Will Take Over All of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his country’s invasion of Ukraine is going “according to plan” and that the violence will “get worse.”

The Russian leader’s comments were made in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which the French leader had apparently not accomplished anything.

“President Putin expressed his very great determination to continue the offensive, the aim of which is to take control of the whole country,” the French government said following the call.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have been engaged in talks to discuss a possible truce, though the two sides remain far apart. It is more likely that some sort of agreement will be reached to allow refugees pass through and escape the country as the war rages around them.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)