Flatbush: C.A.R.E. Holds Annual Purim Carnival [PHOTOS]

C.A.R.E.’s (Community. Advocacy. Resources. Encouragement.) ANNUAL PURIM CARNIVAL was held on Sunday March 6th at Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn. C.A.R.E. provides services and support for children with special needs as well as for their siblings and parents.

Over 600 participants enjoyed the free carnival which included an array of rides, arts and crafts, hands on activities and lunch. This event is the largest and most joyful celebration for the community of CARE families. With games, treats and prizes, it is the most anticipated event for CARE families of the year.

C.A.R.E., founded by Meyer and Victoria Safdieh, would like to give specials thanks to the sponsors and volunteers who helped make this year’s carnival a huge success including Harry Adjmi, Michael Whaba, IG Gindi, Chaby Orfali, David Levy, NYPD Honorary Surgeon Dr. Jack husney, NYPD Clergy Liasion and C.A.R.E. Board Member David Heskiel, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstien, and MDY Pricipal Rabbi Ezra Cohen Saban.

Special thank you to NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Outreach for participating and being a great, supportive friend to C.A.R.E. throughout the years.

