WATCH: IDF Releases Footage Of F-35 Downing Two Iranian UAVs

The IDF released new details on Monday evening on Iran’s new “UAV terror” program, including footage of it downing armed Iranian UAVs.

On Sunday, the IDF released for publication that the Israeli Air Force’s Adir F-35 jets shot down two Iranian UAVs headed toward the Gaza Strip on March 15, 2021.

The Air Force pilots spotted the drones flying toward Israel at 2:09 a.m. and 2:12 a.m. and within five minutes had identified them as enemy aircraft.

The first drone was shot down at 2:16 a.m and the second one was shot down a minute later.

The IDF also released a photo of the arms found among the fragments of the downed drones, which the IDF identified as Iranian “Shahed-197” drones.

The IDF stated that Iran’s “UAV terror” program is a new issue affecting global interests and that Iran is trying to arms its proxies in the Middle East with hundreds or even thousands of UAVs.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)