HaRav Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mirrer Yeshiva visited YDE in Flatbush on Tuesday morning. Rav Brudny spoke to 5th grade students in honor of haschalas gemara. He then gave each boy a Mesechta Bava Metziah – their first gemara.

Rabbi Brudny also visited the Mesivta and gave Divrei chizuk to Rabbi Meyer Yedid’s 10th grade class