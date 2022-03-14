Shin Bet Head Met With FBI Chief, Warns Of Flare-Up During Ramadan

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar returned from a trip to Washington where he met with his US counterpart, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Ynet reported on Sunday.

It was Bar’s first meeting with Wray since he took office about five months ago.

According to the report, Bar warned Wray that Israel may experience a flare-up with the Palestinians during Ramadan.

Ramadan, which begins on April 2 this year, overlaps with Pesach, and Israeli security officials fear that the large numbers of people of both faiths in Jerusalem over Pesach could exacerbate tensions.

There were three terror attacks in Israel last week, two in the Old City of Jerusalem and one in the Shomron.

Following one of the attacks, Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lav said: “In the near future, until after Ramadan, terrorists and extremist forces will try to inflame the region – the Border Police will be alert and ready.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)