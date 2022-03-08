More Terror In Israel: Two Policemen Injured In Ramming Attack

Two Border Police officers were injured in a ramming attack in the Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya in the Shomron on Monday evening.

In the course of an operation in the village, the Border Police officers saw a car speed toward them. Fortunately, the car crashed into an armored army vehicle and the officers were only lightly injured.

The officers were evacuated to an army base for medical treatment.

The terrorist was arrested and transferred to security forces for questioning.

The attack came only hours after a previous attack on Monday evening in which two police officers were stabbed and moderately wounded in the Old City of Jerusalem, as well as a terror attack on Sunday during which two Border Police officers were stabbed and lightly injured – also in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lav said on Sunday: “In the near future, until after Ramadan, terrorists and extremist forces will try to inflame the region – the Border Police will be alert and ready.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)