WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Zilberstein Pleads with Klal Yisroel to Use Caution at Rav Chaim’s Levaya

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Zilberstein is urging the attendees of Sunday’s levaya in Bnei Brak for sar hatorah HaRav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l to use extreme caution to ensure that nobody gets hurt.

“The sar hatorah was very makpid on v’nishmartem me’od l’nafshoseichem,” Rav Zilberstein, Rav Chaim zt”l’s brother-in-law said, adding that everyone should follow in his footsteps and be extremely vigilant and careful at the levaya.

Israeli Police expect between 700,000 and 1 million people to attend the levaya, which will begin at 12 pm (6 am EDT) in Bnei Brak. The sar hatorah will be buried next to his wife.

