Riverside invites you to join an exclusive event in support of Chai Lifeline, this Tuesday night in Deal, New Jersey.

Connect with top real estate professionals from across the tri-state area! Enjoy great food, drinks, and inspiration, along with entertainment like you’ve never experienced before.

Featuring an unplugged experience with Ishay Ribo, a musical performance by Shmueli Ungar, and stand-up entertainment by Jeremy Piven, this is a night that can’t be missed.

Click HERE to RSVP now!