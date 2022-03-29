WATCH THIS: Bnei Brak Residents Take Out Their Wrath on Vehicle Used by Terrorist

Following a deadly terror attack that cost the lives of 5 Israelis in Bnei Brak on Tuesday night, angry residents of the city let out their anger on a vehicle believed to have belonged to one of the terrorists.

Video from the scene shows a shouting and cheering crowd flipping the car over and smashing its windows.

The past week has seen some of the worst terror attacks in Israel in years. Tuesday’s attack in Bnei Brak is the third deadly assault on Israelis perpetrated by Arab terrorists in just the past seven days, with the lives of 11 Israelis cclaimed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)