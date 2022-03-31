HaRav Nebenzahl: “HaRav Chaim, Z’tl Would Cry When Arabs Killed Jews”

The Rav of the Old City of Jerusalem, HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl, who was the mechutan of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, spoke prescient words in his hesped for the Gadol HaDor last week.

“Rebbe Chaim, z’tl, specially protected Bnei Brak from any attacks, from injuries and fatalities – just as the Chazon Ish protected the city before him – but he also protected all of Am Yisrael, all of Eretz Yisrael,” HaRav Nebenzahl said.

“The tzaros of Klal Yisrael pained him. When he heard that Arabs killed Jews, he would simply weep.”

“Everyone knows the halacha that it’s forbidden to have a hafsaka between the tefillin of yad and the tefillin of rosh. The tefillin of yad correspond to the heart and the tefillin of rosh correspond to the brain. It’s necessary to have the brain and the heart. HaRav Chaim, z’tl, had the brain and the heart – he took the tzaros of Am Yisrael to heart.”

“Who will replace him?” Rav Nebenzahl cried, bursting into tears.

