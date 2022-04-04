HUGE! R’ Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz Raises Mir Yungerleit Checks by TWENTY PERCENT

In a historic announcement Sunday evening at the Mir dinner in Bell Works, renowned philanthropist R’ Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz announced that final touches are being put on a plan to raise the checks of Mir yungerleit by a whopping 20%.

Raising the incomes of yungerleit has been a long-sought yet elusive objective, with the stunning and forbidding costs associated with it making it appear an impossibility. Yet, with the philanthropy of R’ Shlomo Yehuda and others, including R’ Ralph Herzka, this objective is now nearly reached.

As part of its thanks and recognition to R’ Shlomo Yehuda and R’ Ralph, the Mir gifted the great baalei tzedaka with sifrei Torah, a testament to the incredible philanthropic efforts they have invested into the yeshiva.

Since the petirah of HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel zt”l, R’ Shlomo Yehuda alone has donated at least $40 million to the Mir.

