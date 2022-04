In the wee hours of Sunday morning, sharp-eyed Shomrim members observed a vehicle swerving across Lakewood roads and exhibiting other DUI behavior.

Shomrim called the Lakewood Police Department who swiftly arrived at the scene, placing the offending driver under arrest.

“Lakewood Shomrim would like to thank its members for their work to remove this menace from the streets, as well as Lakewood Police for their quick response,” the group said in a statement.