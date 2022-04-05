AGAIN: Israeli Security Forces Arrest Arab On Way To Terror Attack

Only a day after Israeli security forces on Shabbos eliminated three terrorists on the way to commit a major terror attack, another suspected terrorist was detained on Sunday night.

Undercover police officers from the Yamam counterterrorism unit detained an Arab on Highway 6, near the Nachshonim Junction in central Israel, who according to information from the Shin Bet, was on the way to commit a terror attack.

The highway was closed to traffic for a brief period of time during the arrest.

The suspect, a Palestinian who had entered Israel illegally, was transferred to Shin Bet investigators for questioning.

In a discussion in a Knesset committee on Monday about the preparations of Israel’s security forces for the month of Ramadan, an Israel Police representative reported: “In the past weeks, there have been 14 terror attacks, 11 murders – 3 police officers and 8 civilians – and 7 wounded. There were 5 shooting incidents, 8 stabbing incidents, and a ramming incident.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)