What Did HaRav Edelstein Write To The Families Of The Bnei Brak Terror Victims?

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein sent a consolation letter to the families of the two kedoshim of the Bnei Brak terror attack that occurred last week.

“It’s brought in the Gemara about someone whose son passed away and one of the Amoraim came to comfort him and told him: “חשיב את ‘לאתפוסי אדרא.” And Rashi explained: ‘You’re considered important in Shamayim to hold you and your sons responsible for the sins of the generation for tzaddikim are taken [to atone for] the generation,'” the Rosh Yeshivah wrote.

“And now in order that we’ll wake up and do teshuvah, we can say the same thing in this case – the niftar, z’tl, was chashuv that he was zocheh to increase the zechuyos of Am Yisrael through his death and atone for the generation by awakening them to do teshuvah.”

“Therefore, there is really no reason to be in tza’ar and have rachamim for him because he’s happy now in Shamayim and it’s good for him there. But we mourn and feel his absence and we miss him, but there’s no reason to feel tza’ar.”

“We should know and believe that everything is in the hands of Shamayim, and everything Hashem does is for the good. And therefore one shouldn’t increase their tza’ar more than what’s obligated by the laws of aveilus established by Chazal.”

“.ויהי רצון שמעתה אך ששון ושמחה ישמע בגבולכם לאורך ימים ושנים”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)