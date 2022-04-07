WATCH: Hrs. Before Drama: HaRav Shalom Cohen: “Racheim! Gov’t Should Fall Or They Should Do Teshuva”

Only hours before Yamina MK Idit Silman triggered a political earthquake in the wake of her resignation from the coalition on Wednesday morning, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, the Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, pleaded with Hashem that the “government should fall or they should do teshuvah.”

In a course of a conversation at the Rosh Yeshiva’s home on Tuesday evening, the Rosh Yeshivah expressed great pain about the Bennett government’s harm to religion, crying out: “Ribbono shel Olam, have mercy on Your nation Yisrael, Racheim, racheim racheim.”

“This government is killing us. Either they should fall or do teshuvah.”

The Rosh Yeshivah continued: “We say to Hakadosh Baruch – do it for Your sake, not for the sake of Am Yisrael – for Your sake. They’re destroying all of Am Yisrael.”

It should be noted that there are incredible stories that occurred in the past about the Rosh Yeshivah’s brachos and words being fulfilled.

Chareidi reporter Aryeh Erlich wrote on Wednesday: “Not long ago, I spoke with Chacham Shalom Cohen, who said: ‘How do we overthrow this government? There’s not one ‘tzaddik in Sedom’ who will break up this evil coalition?'”

“I asked: ‘What will be the zechus of the person who leaves?'”

“HaRav Cohen: ‘It’s said of him: ‘There are those who acquire [Olam Haba] in one hour.’ He’ll be zocheh to oppose the Chillul Hashem and raise the name of Hashem Yisbarach in the world.'”

