Bayis Lepleitos appeals for help to celebrate the Yom Tov Pesach.





The Askanim will collect contributions within all the local shuls on behalf of Bayis Lepleitos.

International– Bayis Lepleitos of Yerushulaim is exceptional in today’s days, mainly because it is the only safe haven for Heimish orphaned girls from around the world, who come together from local Chareidi communities.

Bayis Lepleitos shelters hundreds of girls of varying situations. Some of those who lost their parents, and sadly those who come from difficult backgrounds and lived in the shadow of challenging situations.

The Bayis Lepleitos home has been divided among many departments in the past few years. It has transformed into a worldwide known orphanage home, the only one among the Chareidi circles.

In Bayis Lepleitos, some children have unfortunately been exposed to suffering problems from their own close relatives and some children sadly don’t have any parents at all. Whereas there are children coming from stable homes, but for various reasons, they cannot live at home. All these shattered and broken children arrive at Bayis Lepleitos, where they are raised with warmth and structure.

They live in Bayis Lepleitos until reaching the happy day of their Shidduch when they venture out to a life of their own. A large percentage of Bayis Lepleitos orphans raise beautiful children and homes BH.

If the expense of maintaining the Home is enormous throughout the year, then now, in preparation for the Yom Tov Pesach, the costs are astronomical. There are plenty of additional costs involved, starting with getting the children new clothes and buying the necessary stuff needed for Yom Tov.

Too this, there’s the expenses of the Pesach food and the upholding of the counselors and staff. In addition, there are the annual expenses of maintaining the building, which in the current inflation times, these expenses only become more high-priced.

Bayis Lepleitos is not a home that gets closed on Shabbasim and Yomim Tovim but is an all-year-round warm home to a huge family of homeless children, who, due to many circumstances, are unfortunately not able to live in their own home.

The Administration of Bayis Lepleitos now addresses the local, Heimisha public, who understand the importance of upkeeping the home, to help and participate in the Yom Tov Pesach Campaign.

We now appeal to everyone not to abandon these innocent, broken souls and send them a package for Yom Tov. One can join the campaign by sending a full-fledged package for $1,200, donating a “Shopping Package” for $500, and sending a new dress for an orphan for only $75.

Call the office of Bayis Lepleitos on 718.682.2008 or visit blphome.org.

For those joining with a full-fledged Yom Tov package of $1,200, an Hagaddah will be sent along for the Orphan with a personal Yom tov wish from the Donor.

