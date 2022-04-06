Why Was Silman’s Resignation Letter Written By Smotrich’s Office?

Following the political storm in the wake of Yamina MK Idit Silman’s resignation from the coalition on Wednesday morning, Channel 12 News published the resignation letter that she submitted to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and a sharp-eyed reporter noticed that the letter was saved to a computer file from the computer of the “Office of Betzalel Smotrich.”

Apparently, Silman kept her decision private until the very last minute, both from members of Yamina and her office, and therefore composed her letter from Smotrich’s office.

According to a Srugim report, Yamina members are blaming Bennett for the political crisis since despite the fact that it was clear to all that Silman’s frustration had reached a boiling point due to the “chometz crisis,” Bennett didn’t take it seriously enough. “Bennett and his office have already heard Shmulik Silman (Idit’s husband) speak against the government for two days and didn’t absorb the fact that there’s a crisis…they underestimated Silman’s needs,” sources from the coalition said.

Silman’s resignation letter, entitled: “Termination of my membership in the coalition,” stated: “I joined the current coalition out of a genuine desire to engender unity on the basis of the common good that unites us as a people and as a state.”

“You know what tremendous efforts I invested in preserving the coalition and advancing it in my position as coalition chairwoman and chairwoman of the Knesset Health Committee. How much I have tried to preserve unity, to find the common denominator and actualize the important tasks ahead of us.”

“Some of our partners, who hold key positions in the coalition, apparently see things differently, and are not prepared for any compromise on their part on issues that are at the core of the worldview of the public that elected us and brought us to the Knesset. I’m attentive to the voices of the public and the sincere protest of the electorate which supported us and via which we were elected, as well as the pain of those who didn’t vote for us but belong to the national camp.”

