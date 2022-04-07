THE FIGHT CONTINUES: NY AG Letitia James Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a state judge to hold Trump in contempt for failing to comply by a previous ruling that required him to turn over documents by March 31st as part of James’ investigation into his business practices.

James has asked the judge to fine Trump $10,000 for every that he fails to comply by that order.

Trump, as well as his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka, were ordered by a judge to sit for depositions. They appealed the subpoena but didn’t challenge a separate part of the ruling which required them to hand over documents to the attorney general’s office.

“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” said Attorney General James. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

“Under settled law, a party is not permitted to delay proceedings at this advanced juncture in the legal process to challenge an investigative subpoena, so Mr. Trump does not have the ability to raise these baseless objections at this time,” she added in her statement.

