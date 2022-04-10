Bnei Brak Terrorist’s Luxurious Home To Be Demolished By IDF

The IDF informed the family of the Bnei Brak terrorist, Diaa Hamarsheh, that it intends to demolish their home.

The IDF mapped out Hamarsheh’s home in the town of Ya’bad, near Jenin, the day after the attack last month, which killed five people.

The photos of the luxurious home belie the claims of those who blame Palestinians’ violence and attacks against Israelis on low socioeconomic conditions.

Photos of the home are reminiscent of the home of Muntassar Shalabi, the wealthy terrorist with US citizenship who murdered yeshivah student Yehuda Guetta, h’yd, 19, and injured two others in a drive-by terror shooting attack in May 2021.

