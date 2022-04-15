Yair Lapid: “The Gov’t Will Be Here Next Pesach And The One After”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated on Thursday that “the current political crisis isn’t easy but it’s being managed. If we work correctly, this government will be here both next Pesach and the one after.”

“It won’t be easy but it will be,” he asserted. “This is an excellent government and we’ll do all we can to ensure that it continues.”

Lapid then addressed the latest political controversy – Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich’s statement that Yamina MKs should be barred from their shuls – and accused Smotrich of working together with Joint Arab List chairman Ayman Odeh.

“Smotrich thinks that he’s Hashem’s selector, he’ll decide which Jew deserves to enter shul, and [Joint Arab List chairman] Ayman Odeh, who attacks Arab police officers only because they decided to be part of the battle against violence and terror.”

“This government is the only answer to the unholy, dangerous alliance between Betzalel Smotrich and Ayman Odeh,” Lapid claimed. “Two people working together in the Knesset in close cooperation in order to undermine the government and the state.”

“Pesach is the chag of leaving slavery for freedom. Corruption is modern slavery. Hatred is slavery that consumes the soul. Racism and violence are slavery. This government has redeemed us from all this and it will continue to do so.”

