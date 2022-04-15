Concerns Grow as 88-Year-Old Senator Feinstein’s Cognition Fades

A number of sitting U.S. senators and government officials are reportedly growing increasingly concerned that 88-year-old California Senator Diane Feinstein no longer has the ability to perform her functions and duties as an elected official.

“I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn’t resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone,” an anonymous lawmaker told The San Francisco Chronicle.

“She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that’s why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that,” the lawmaker added.

“It’s bad, and it’s getting worse,” another Democratic lawmaker, a senator, told the Chronicle.

Feinstein herself has denied having lost her abilities, instead blaming changes seen by others on her husband’s death earlier this year.

“The last year has been extremely painful and distracting for me, flying back and forth to visit my dying husband who passed just a few weeks ago,” Feinstein told Fox News in a statement. “But there’s no question I’m still serving and delivering for the people of California, and I’ll put my record up against anyone’s.”

Feinstein has served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, having first been elected in 1992.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)