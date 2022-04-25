WATCH: Mashgiach Rav Don Segal: “Why Aren’t They Asking For Millions?”

Thousands of people visited the Mashgiach HaGaon HaRav Don Segal over Chol Hamoed Pesach in his Beis Medrash on Rechov Givat Moshe in Jerusalem.

At one point, HaRav Segal spoke about the fact that everyone was asking brachos from him for matters of ruchniyus. “Why aren’t they asking to make millions of dollars?” he wondered.

The Mashgiach then said: “Tateh, look – Yisrael are all Kedoshim!”

Over Pesach, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen said that he sent people who asked him for brachos to the Mashgiach.

“The koach of bracha in this generation was given to the Mashgiach Rav Don Segal,” the Rosh Yeshivah said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)