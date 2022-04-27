PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Massive Blaze Tears Through Brooklyn Shop; Jewish Girls School Evacuated

A two-alarm blaze is burning at a body shop and home at 36th Street and Church Ave. with Hazmat crews on scene for reports of chemicals and paint in the body shop now ablaze.

The fire reportedly began at the body shop before extending to and engulfing a residential structure adjacent to it.

The fire is spewing smoke all across Flatbush and Boro Park, causing a strong burning odor across the area.

A girls school near the scene of the fire, Yeshiva Gan Yisroel, has been filled with smoke from the incident, prompting Boro Park Shomrim to evacuate the teachers and students, who are now being provided shelter and refreshments at a nearby Hatzolah garage.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

Developing.