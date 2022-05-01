WATCH: IDF Raids Ariel Terrorists’ Town, Maps Homes For Demolition

IDF soldiers on Sunday raided the hometown of the two terrorists who murdered a Jewish security guard at the entrance to Ariel on Friday night as well as several other Palestinian towns in Yehudah and Shomron.

In the course of the operation, IDF soldiers mapped the homes of the two terrorists and arrested a total of 12 Arabs suspected of terror-related crimes.

Violent riots broke out in the town of Jalazoun, with dozens of Arabs throwing stones and other objects at IDF forces, who responded with riot control methods.

The video below documents the arrest of the two Ariel terrorists:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)