PLUMMETING: Biden’s Approval on Economy Continues to Crater

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll finds President Joe Biden’s overall approval up slightly, but suffering from brutal marks on a number of issues important to Americans, particularly the economy.

President Biden has an overall approval rating of 42% according to the poll – up from a low of 37% in February – but a worrying 57% disapprove of how he has handled the economy, while just 38% approve of his economic policies.

Biden’s worst numbers came regarding his handling of inflation – just 28% approve of his handling of the issue, while a whopping 68% disapprove.

With prices soaring in the U.S. and analysts warning of an impending stock market pullback and recession, Republicans are now leading Democrats on a growing number of issues heading into the November midterm elections.

50% to 36% trust Republicans over Democrats on the economy according to the same poll, and 47% to 35% trust the GOP over Democrats on the issue of rising crime.

