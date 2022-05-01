Bipartisan “Stop Iranian Drones Act” Passes In House

The US House of Representatives last week passed the Stop Iranian Drones Act which was sponsored by Republican Reps. Michael McCaul and Joe Wilson and Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks and Ted Deutch.

The bill declares that US policy is to prevent the Islamic Republic and Iranian-backed militias from acquiring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that may be used to harm the US and its allies.

The bill overwhelmingly passed with a vote of 420 versus two, with only Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tom Massie voting against it.

“[Yesterday’s] overwhelming House vote is a strong demonstration of bipartisan determination to prevent Iranian aggression,” AIPAC stated. “We urge the Senate to rapidly complete action on this important legislation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)