BDE: Rav Zechariah Wallerstein zatzal Passes Away

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

It is with great sadness that we inform the olam of the passing of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein zt”l, the founder of Ohr Naava, and a remarkable mechanech. This remarkable person had brought back hundreds, if not thousands, of members of Klal Yisroel back to a life of Torah uMitzvos. He initiated programs, schools and other educational programming to ensure that no young person be left behind in yiddishkeit.

Rabbi Wallerstein’s genuine love and dedication to all members of Klal Yisroel was the source of his success. He passed away after an illness. The loss to Klal Yisroel is significant. May he be a meilitz yosher for us all.

The levaya will be held at 11:00 AM at Ohr Naava, 2201 East 23rd Street in Brooklyn.