Israel: 21 Children Orphaned In Deadly Collision, Arab Truck Driver Arrested

The deadly car accident on Tuesday in southern Israel, in which a truck overturned onto cars, left 21 children orphaned.

The victims of the crash were Tzipi Shimoni, a’h, a 38-year-old resident of Moshav Sde Uziyahu and a mother of ten children, the youngest only two months old; Matanya Ayubi, a’h, a 30-year-old resident of Moshav Even Shmuel and a father of three, the youngest only a month old; and Fantanesh Obenach, a’h, a 40-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli resident of Kiryat Malachi and a mother of eight.

Six injured victims of the accident are still hospitalized, with one, a 60-year-old man, in critical condition and the others, two men in their 20s and three women in their 60s, in moderate condition. One of the injured victims is the 27-year-old truck driver who was found fully conscious and lying on the side of the road.

The truck driver, a resident of east Jerusalem, was arrested by the police after the accident for suspected negligent homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His remand was extended until Sunday at a court hearing on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation of the accident revealed that the truck driver exited a curve and collided with a car stuck in a traffic jam, sending the car flying off the road. The driver then tried to stabilize his vehicle but it veered into the opposite lane and overturned, crushing two vehicles underneath it. The three fatalities were in the two cars that were crushed. Two additional cars were forced into ditches at the side of the road.

Earlier on Tuesday, another devastating car accident in southern Israel, which was caused by a drunk driver, killed Ortal Lin Cohen, a 35-year-old resident of Ofakim and mother of two small children. Three people were injured in the accident, including the driver whose blood-alcohol level after the crash was three times the legal level.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)