VIDEOS: Aryeh Deri Attacked By Extremists, Had To Be Rescued By Police

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri had to be rescued by the police on Thursday afternoon after a large group of extremists attacked him in the Bucharim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Deri had gone to a shul in the neighborhood to deliver a shiur for a Torah learning program that was taking place as Israel celebrated Yom Ha’atzmaut [as people are off from work]. He was spotted by extremists from Mea Shearim and they began to gather outside the shul and protest while Deri was inside.

Police officers were called to the scene and when Deri finished his shiur, they escorted him to his car as the extremists yelled derogatory terms at him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)