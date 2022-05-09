WATCH: IDF Raids Town Of Elad Terrorists

The IDF overnight Sunday carried out an operation in the Palestinian town of Rummanah, the hometown of the Elad terrorists, and arrested two Palestinians suspected of aiding the terrorists.

Border Police officers and Shin Bet operatives assisted the IDF in the operation.

Security forces also operated in a number of other Palestinian towns, arresting 13 terror-related suspects, including two suspected of involvement in the Ariel terror attack.

The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

