Omar Joins Tlaib In Vicious Lies About Reporter’s Death, Ambs. Return Fire

After Ilhan Omar heard the latest libelous claims that Israel “murdered” Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, she rushed to join her colleague and fellow-Israel hater Rashida Tlaib in spreading vicious lies and once again calling to end US financial aid to Israel.

Omar tweeted a link to an AP article about the incident and wrote: “She was killed by the Israeli military, after making her presence as a journalist clearly known. We provide Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid annually with no restrictions. What will it take for accountability for these human rights violations?”

Executive Director, United Nations Watch Hillel Neuer fired back at Omar, writing: “Congresswoman, why do you instinctively accuse Israel of murder when the Palestinian medical examiner said there’s no evidence? Why were you silent as Palestinian terrorists have now killed 19 Israelis with axes, knives and guns? Why do you condemn Israel for combating terror?”

Israel’s Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog responded to Tlaib’s tweet, writing: “One would expect a member of Congress to support our call for an impartial joint Israeli-Palestinian investigation of this tragic event, rather than rushing to a biased conclusion. Acting as the judge, jury and executioner undermines the causes of justice and peace.”

“Let’s put things context: in the past few weeks, three major deadly terror attacks in the heart of Israel were planned, orchestrated and carried out from Jenin. The IDF went there to thwart another act of terror and was attacked by heavily armed ‘Islamic Jihad’ terrorists.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan also issued a statement on the issue on Wednesday condemning the Palestinian Authority for blaming Israel without any evidence and then refusing Israel’s offer of a joint investigation.

The Palestinian Authority not only refused to carry out a joint investigation but it also refused to transfer the bullet to Israel for ballistic analysis.

Palestinian forensic specialist Rayan Al-Ali: it can't be determined who is responsible for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s death before an investigation. Ilhan Omar: the Jews killed her!

Rashida Tlaib: the Jews killed her! Sickening. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 11, 2022

So, you know more than even the Palestinian coroner, who is not prepared to make this assertion? pic.twitter.com/oGxu8YX6In — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 12, 2022

