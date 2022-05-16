Justice Clarence Thomas: Leak of Abortion Ruling Could END the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas warned that the leak of a draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade could erode public trust in the court and eventually lead to its total demise.

“I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them, and then I wonder when they’re gone or destabilized what we will have as a country and I don’t think the prospects are good if we continue to lose them,” Thomas said at a conference.

“When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally,” he continued. “You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity – that you can explain it but you can’t undo it.”

Saying the leak was “tremendously bad,” Thomas added that it was beyond “anyone’s imagination” that even a single line from a draft opinion would be publicly leaked, not to mention an entire draft opinion nearly 100 pages long.

Thomas said that the court has taken a turn for the worse since he was nominated in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush.

“This is not the court of that era,” he said. “I sat with Ruth Ginsburg for almost 30 years and she was actually an easy colleague to deal with… We may have been a dysfunctional family, but we were family.”

“You would never visit Supreme Court justices’ houses when things didn’t go our way. We didn’t throw temper tantrums. I think it is… incumbent on us to always act appropriately and not to repay tit for tat.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)