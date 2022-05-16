COUP UNDERWAY: Putin Will Be Gone Before End of Year, Ukrainian Spy Chief Says

Ukrainian spy chief Kyrylo Budanov says that “cancer stricken” Vladimir Putin is on his last legs as leader of Russia, and that he believes the tyrant’s reign will hit a “breaking point” over the summer that will culminate in his downfall.

Speaking to Sky News, Budanov said that this “breaking point” will come in late August.

“Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year. As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our territories that we have lost including Donbas and the Crimea,” Budanov said.

“It will eventually lead to the change of leadership of the Russian Federation,” he predicted. “This process has already been launched and they are moving into that way. They are moving in this way and it is impossible to stop it.”

Budanov added that Putin is in “very bad psychological and physical condition, and he is very sick,” adding fuel to rumors that Putin has cancer and possibly Parkinson’s.

