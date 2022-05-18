HATE IN BROOKLYN: Thugs Shoot Yeshiva, Chasidish Bochur with BB Gun [VIDEO]

A drive-by BB gun shooting targeting a yeshiva and Jewish teen occurred on Monday afternoon, with the suspect(s) fleeing in a SUV following the incident.

Video footage from the scene shows a black SUV pulling up to Yeshivas Toras Moshe in Bedford-Stuyvesant before a suspect rolls down the window and opens fire, shattering one of the structure’s windows.

The SUV then traveled down the road and the BB gun was fired at a young bochur clearly clad in chasidic clothing, with the boy being struck in the neck by one of the pellets.

Thankfully, the bochur was not injured in the attack.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)