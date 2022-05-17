TRAGIC: Jewish Man Found Murdered In Toronto After Going Missing 9 Months Ago

A Jewish resident of Toronto has been found deceased after having gone missing last August, several months after being charged in a theft.

The remains of Ariel Kaplan, 32, were found in Uxbridge, a township in Ontario, Canada, with forensic pathologists confirming that they were indeed Kaplan’s.

“An extensive ground and water search was conducted by members of our Public Safety Unit as well as the York Regional Police dive team. The investigation is ongoing,” Ontario Forensic Pathology Services said in a statement.

Police say they believe Kaplan’s death was a homicide and his body was dumped in the area it was found in Fall 2021. Witnesses have said that they noticed the bag he was eventually found in going back to November.

Investigators are asking members of the public to contact them with any information they may have regarding Ariel’s death.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)