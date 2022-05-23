3 Chabad Rabbanim Banned From Entering Russia

Russia announced over the weekend that it has permanently banned 963 Americans from entering Russia in the wake of US sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine, Axios reported.

The list, which is an update to the list Moscow released in March, which included US President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials, includes three Chabad Rabbanim, Collive reported.

The Rabbanim were apparently banned due to their connection to Chabad’s legal battle to recover seforim and manuscripts that belonged to the Friediker Rebbe and were stolen by the Soviet Union and the Nazis.

The banned Rabbanim are:

Rav Avraham Shemtov, chairman of the Agudas Chassidei Chabad (“Aguch”), Chabad shaliach to the White House, Head Shaliach of Philadelphia and founding director of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad).

Rav Yehuda Krinsky, secretary of Aguch and chairman of Merkos L’inyonei Chinuch and Machne Israel, the educational and social arms of Chabad-Lubavitch.

Rav Shlomo Cunin, a member of Aguch and of Agudas Chasidei Chabad of Russia, and Head Shliach and director of Chabad activities on the West Coast of the United States.

Also included on the list is “Nathan Levin, advocate,” which may be referring to Nathan Lewin, famed frum lawyer who has been representing Chabad in its litigation against Russia.

According to the report, there are three other Jewish names on the list but no information is known about their identities and why they are included on the list: Avrohom Yitzhak Weisfish (122), Moshe Cohen (383), and Ofman Yosef Chaim (910).

