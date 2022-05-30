Lieberman: “Kollel Is Worthless, They Eat, Drink Coffee & Discuss Politics”

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman continues to prepare for another election by inciting against Chareidim, saying on Monday that kollel studies are worthless.

Speaking at a Yisrael Beiteinu party meeting, he addressed his intention to drastically reduce the budget of the yeshivah world.

“They can’t act against the coalition and also receive money from the coalition,” he said. “Coalition funds for talmidei yeshivos totaling NIS 446 million will be deducted. Part of the budget for yeshivos is included in the budget base but quite a bit are coalition funds that don’t need to be given to yeshivos.”

“Most of the money goes to kollelim where they learn until retirement. They sit in the kollelim, people come in the morning and eat a sandwich there, drink coffee and talk politics. Then they flip through some books and go home. Limudei kodesh are worthless. There’s no reason to fund them.”

An Israeli social media user responded by stating: “I missed the part at the end: ‘If it pleases the king, let it be written to destroy them.'”

UTJ Meir Porush responded by stating: “Instead of speaking out against the Arab schools in Israel that teach PLO studies and incite against the State, Lieberman tries to davka close Chareidi schools.”

