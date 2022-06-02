COMEBACK? Biden’s Approval Rises 6 Points in a Week, Poll Shows

A new opinion poll from Reuters/Ipsos finds that President Joe Biden’s approval rating now stands at 42% – abysmally bad, but still up 6 percentage points from a week ago, when he had the worst ratings of his presidency.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans – 52% – disapprove of the job he’s doing as president.

In his own Democratic Party, Biden’s approval is at 78%, up from 72% last week, while just 12% of Republicans approve of his job performance.

Biden’s approval ratings have been below 50% since the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, causing alarm among Democrats who fear they will lose control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.

